IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Reaches $0.0024

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $49,864.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.00678489 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027811 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.