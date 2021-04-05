Impleum (IMPL) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 75.6% against the dollar. Impleum has a market cap of $38,321.10 and $5.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 363.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,477,811 coins and its circulating supply is 9,370,865 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impleum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.