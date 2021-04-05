IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get IMV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 143.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMV opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.