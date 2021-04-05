Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.20% of Inari Medical worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $109.21 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $516,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $2,197,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,704,406 shares of company stock valued at $187,781,022.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

