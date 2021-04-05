Inex Project (INEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,664.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $229,610.20 and $1,664.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00301294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00746726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

Inex Project Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars.

