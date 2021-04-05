Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

