Innova Price Down 30.8% This Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $534,404.31 and approximately $193,463.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010631 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.