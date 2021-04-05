Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,311 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Inseego worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inseego by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 493,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 72.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Inseego stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.