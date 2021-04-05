Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Praag Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00.

Shares of BANX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276. The firm has a market cap of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

