Insider Selling: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $84.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

