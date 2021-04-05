Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 10,960 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $3,997,988.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,449 shares in the company, valued at $371,145,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $5,555,688.11.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.98 and a 200-day moving average of $336.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

