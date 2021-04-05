Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 5,150 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 144.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.