Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 4,764 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.77 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

