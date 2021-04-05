Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $331,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

