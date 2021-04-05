Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Sells 5,147 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $193,372.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $337,736.83.

On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $246,352.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00.

PHAT stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.83. 133,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.