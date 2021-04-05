Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00.

NYSE SLQT opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

