Insider Selling: The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $20,679,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,275,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.