Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.28% of Insight Enterprises worth $194,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NSIT opened at $95.96 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.