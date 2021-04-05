Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Insperity were worth $46,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

