Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Insulet stock opened at $264.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.61. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $155.51 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.