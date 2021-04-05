Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.20 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.