Internet of People Reaches Market Capitalization of $639,222.75 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $639,222.75 and approximately $95.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028288 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars.

