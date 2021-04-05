Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 389,960 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

