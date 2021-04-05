Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $75,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.