Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.07 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $30.07 million and $4,398.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

