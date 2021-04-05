Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $192,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

