Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.