Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

