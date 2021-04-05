iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.99 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.