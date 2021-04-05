iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $446.57

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $446.57 and last traded at $446.52, with a volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.04 and its 200 day moving average is $385.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,692,000.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

