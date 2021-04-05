iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.41

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 763347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iStar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iStar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iStar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in iStar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

