IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) EVP Pravin Dugel Sells 28,301 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 324,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $575.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 424,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

