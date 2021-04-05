J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

