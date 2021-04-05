Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $30,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.