Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $102.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.