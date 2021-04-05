Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $861.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $840.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.28. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.17 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

