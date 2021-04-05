Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $678.00 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $662.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.