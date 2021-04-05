Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

