Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 565 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $152.83 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

