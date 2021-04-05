Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Okta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.08. 5,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,923. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

