Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $9.40 on Monday, reaching $356.69. 21,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $356.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.