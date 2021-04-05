Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.88. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $169.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.