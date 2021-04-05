Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 465.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 928,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 764,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,288,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

