Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $155.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

