Jane Street Group LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.32 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

