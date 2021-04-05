Jane Street Group LLC Has $946,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,151,661.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,141,544.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

