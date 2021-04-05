Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 194,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

KORP opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

