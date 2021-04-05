Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in United Airlines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

