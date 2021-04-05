Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 661.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,644,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $22,954,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 99,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 253,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

