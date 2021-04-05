Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,735,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $190.53 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.09.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

