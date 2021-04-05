Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

AIR opened at €100.42 ($118.14) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.93. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

